Mega Tinkering Day 2025: Atal Innovation Mission Enters India Book And Asia Book of Records With Record Student Participation
The formal confirmation of the record took place on Monday and it exemplifies AIM’s mission to develop scientific temperament and creativity amongst school students.
New Delhi: In an unprecedented achievement for Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, as its flagship programme 'Mega Tinkering Day 2025' has been formally accepted into both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.
On August 12, an incredible 4,73,350 students from 9,467 Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) schools across the country participated in a live online innovation challenge, where a professional guided them in designing their own DIY vacuum cleaner for the journey aligned with the government's mission of Swachh Bharat.
The formal confirmation of the record took place on Monday and it exemplifies AIM’s mission to develop scientific temperament and creativity amongst school-going youth in India.
‘Innovation is the bedrock of Viksit Bharat’
Commenting on the achievement, AIM Mission Director Deepak Bagla said the event embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. “The record reflects the collective energy of young innovators from cities, villages and frontier regions who came together to learn, create and collaborate,” Bagla noted.
According to officials, the event’s unprecedented scale highlights AIM’s success in democratizing access to technology and nurturing problem-solving skills across geographies, from urban centres to the country’s remotest corners.
Reaching every corner of India
The Mega Tinkering Day was attended by youth from over 35 states and Union Territories. The initiative reached schools in our most frontier locations such as Leh, Ladakh, Kargil and Kashmir, aspirational districts like Virudhunagar as well as remote places in Northeast like Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Students from Kanniyakumari in the far South and Bhuj in the far West also participated and the day was characterized as a showcase of grassroots innovation from all over India.
Teachers and all mentors provided guidance to students online to ensure that every child could not only follow the activity but also grasp the principles of design and engineering,
Building India's innovation ecosystem.
AIM has set up over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across India since its initiation. The labs provide students with access to modern technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, Internet of things (IoT), electronics and AI tools to name a few. They also provide space for students to experiment, innovate and collaborate outside traditional methods of learning in classrooms.
AIM’s approach is based on design thinking, hands on learning, entreprenuership and proactive problem solving skills to prepare students for the real world. Officials said Mega Tinkering Day is a culmination of this vision, showcasing how India’s youth are not just passive learners but active creators.
Recognition at national and international level
The entry of Mega Tinkering Day into the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records marks a significant milestone in India’s educational innovation journey. According to record-keeping authorities, never before has such a large number of students come together in a single day for a coordinated hands-on activity.
For NITI Aayog, the recognition is not just symbolic but also strategic, demonstrating India’s ability to harness its demographic dividend through structured innovation programmes.
A vision for the future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Atal Innovation Mission to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across India. AIM is viewed as a vital element of India's shift to a knowledge-based economy due to its resources, mentorship, and collaborative ecosystem.
Officials stressed the Mega Tinkering Day is not an isolated occurrence, but is situated within a larger roadmap. Continual scaling of tinkering programs, hackathons, and opportunities for students to demonstrate their inventions at national and global displays, such as the maker fests, fall under AIM's agenda.
The Mission has initiated different undertakings, such as Atal Community Innovation Centres and Atal Incubation Centres to support startups, rural innovators, and community-driven problem solvers, to work in concert with the ATL ecosystem, and establish their reach beyond the school environment and into India's startup ecosystem.
Influencing Swachh Bharat through Innovation
Related to the theme of this year's Mega Tinkering Day of building DIY vacuum cleaners, was the national mission of Swachh Bharat. Officials said the theme was designed to provoke students' innovations around kinetic uses in the realms of cleanliness, sustainability, and of public health. The purpose of synthesizing a public good with a technical challenge was to encourage students to consider how science and innovation can serve India's development objectives.
Youth power at scale
The success of Mega Tinkering Day lies not only in the numbers but also in the enthusiasm it generated among students and educators. For many schools in remote districts, this was the first time they participated in a live, synchronized innovation activity of such scale. Teachers reported that the activity ignited curiosity among students and encouraged peer-to-peer learning.
“The energy was incredible. Children who had never touched a toolkit before were confidently assembling vacuum cleaners,” said a mentor from an ATL school in Manipur.”
