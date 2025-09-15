ETV Bharat / bharat

Mega Tinkering Day 2025: Atal Innovation Mission Enters India Book And Asia Book of Records With Record Student Participation

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In an unprecedented achievement for Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog, as its flagship programme 'Mega Tinkering Day 2025' has been formally accepted into both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records.



On August 12, an incredible 4,73,350 students from 9,467 Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) schools across the country participated in a live online innovation challenge, where a professional guided them in designing their own DIY vacuum cleaner for the journey aligned with the government's mission of Swachh Bharat.

The formal confirmation of the record took place on Monday and it exemplifies AIM’s mission to develop scientific temperament and creativity amongst school-going youth in India.

‘Innovation is the bedrock of Viksit Bharat’

Commenting on the achievement, AIM Mission Director Deepak Bagla said the event embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat. “The record reflects the collective energy of young innovators from cities, villages and frontier regions who came together to learn, create and collaborate,” Bagla noted.

According to officials, the event’s unprecedented scale highlights AIM’s success in democratizing access to technology and nurturing problem-solving skills across geographies, from urban centres to the country’s remotest corners.

Reaching every corner of India

The Mega Tinkering Day was attended by youth from over 35 states and Union Territories. The initiative reached schools in our most frontier locations such as Leh, Ladakh, Kargil and Kashmir, aspirational districts like Virudhunagar as well as remote places in Northeast like Manipur, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. Students from Kanniyakumari in the far South and Bhuj in the far West also participated and the day was characterized as a showcase of grassroots innovation from all over India.

Teachers and all mentors provided guidance to students online to ensure that every child could not only follow the activity but also grasp the principles of design and engineering,

Building India's innovation ecosystem.

AIM has set up over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across India since its initiation. The labs provide students with access to modern technologies such as 3D printing, robotics, Internet of things (IoT), electronics and AI tools to name a few. They also provide space for students to experiment, innovate and collaborate outside traditional methods of learning in classrooms.