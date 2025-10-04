ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet VL Madhuri: Almora Institute Develops New, Peel-Friendly Pea

Almora: The Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora, has developed a pea variety that can be eaten without peeling, and it is rich in nutrients. This variety has been named "VL Madhuri," and was unveiled by Union Minister Ajay Tamta at the Haldwani Farmers' Fair. Three farmers who have achieved outstanding work in the agricultural sector were also honoured on this occasion.

Dr. Laxmi Kant, Director of the Vivekananda Hill Agricultural Research Institute, said that this Krishi Vigyan Mela was held before the Rabi season, attracting 800 farmers from across the districts. Various departments and self-help groups have set up stalls where people can learn about various products and purchase them.

"An important pea variety, named 'VL Madhuri', has been released. Its speciality is that it can be eaten with its peel intact. Last year, a total of 14 pea varieties were developed, primarily 'VL Triphoshi'. One variety contains high levels of Vitamin A and Cuprium, while the other contains high levels of Cuprium and Zinc. These two varieties have been released in such a combination for the first time in the country." - Dr. Laxmi Kant, Director, Vivekanand Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan, Almora.

The Almora institute was established in 1936. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that the Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan is an important institute in agricultural produce. The institute was established in 1936 and was fully functional in 1974. The institute flourished due to the efforts and hard work of its founder, Bose Sen.

During the Green Revolution, when India was dependent on other countries, the slogans "Jai Jawan, Jai Vigyan" and "Jai Kisan" were given. Under this slogan, the hard work of farmers and Lal Bahadur Shastri played a significant role. Their hard work has made this institute successful today.