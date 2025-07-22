Meet Sandeep Singh, A School Teacher, Popular As Punjab's Snake Saviour

Bathinda: Sandeep Singh alias Sunny Joda, a teacher of a government school in Punjab's Bathinda district, has saved at least 3000 snakes, dedicating his life to conservation of serpents and raising awareness about them.

For the last eight years, he utilises his spare time in the mornings and evenings in rescuing snakes and studying about these creatures.

"Although I am a teacher by profession, I have a special affection towards snakes. Reptiles are most active during the warmer months and emerge from holes or burrows between March and November. During monsoons, snakes often enter houses in search of shelter and food but people are afraid of these creatures and react by attacking them. This is nothing less than a crime because every creature has the right to live," Sandeep said.

Sandeep has taken various efforts to save snakes through a rescue and release approach. He has managed to rescue around 3000 snakes and then releases them in safe places.

According to Sandeep, humans have never been educated about the significance of snakes nor has there been any attempt to understand them. Humans have always considered these slithery creatures to be their threat.

"Around 305 species of snakes are found in India. Punjab has 22 species of which, 16 are found in the Malwa region. Two most venomous snakes of Malwa are cobra and common krait. Most species of snakes are actually helpful for humans because they protect crops. Snakes living in the fields consume insects and rats that harm our crops. So, the first thing that needs to be known is how to identify the venomous and non venomous snakes. Also, instead of attacking the creature, people should release it in a safe place," he said. He also teaches his students about the basic information about snakes.

Sandeep said that if a person is bitten by a snake, he should not fall into the trap of exorcism. Instead, the person should be immediately taken to any government hospital, where treatment is provided free of cost, he said.

Sandeep's school timings are from 12:30 to 5:30 pm so he is free during morning and evening. He utilises this time in saving snakes since these creatures are usually sighted during this period.

"At first I was a little afraid, but as I got used to this work, my fear disappeared. I always take precautions like wearing gloves while rescuing snakes. Along with this, it is necessary to carry a hook. During the process, maintaining the mental balance is very important," Sandeep said.

When Sandeep decided to save snakes, he approached some organisations to learn about the techniques. "An organisation headed by Gurvinder Sharma offered to help me. Sharma started taking me along with him whenever he went to rescue a snake. He also taught him some techniques along with informing about reptiles. I started adopting those methods along with reading about snakes," he added.

After sometime, Sandeep started going out alone to rescue snakes. "I got bitten by snakes many times and went to the hospital for treatment," he said.

The most important thing about snakebite is that one should not panic, he said adding, snakes mostly bite on the hand or foot. If the snakebite is on the hand, one should not raise the hand because it will increase the blood circulation, causing the risk of respiratory arrest and also death.

"God who created man has also created these creatures so all living beings have the same right to live on this Earth," he added.

Dr Sonia Gupta, senior medical officer at the government hospital said, "During rainy season when snakebite incidents usually increase, special arrangements are made in the hospital for treatment. Snakebite treatment is done free of cost in all government hospitals and regular injections are made available for this. If a person is bitten by snake, he/she should be brought to the hospital immediately so that he can receive timely treatment."