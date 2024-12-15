Lucknow: Mahesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of the holy city of Ayodhya, became part of a family of officers after the Union Public Service Commission announced the results of the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 on December 13.

Mahesh Shukla's youngest son, Om Shukla, secured the 13th rank in the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 at the national level. In addition to Om Shukla, his elder daughter, Pankhuri, and elder son, Divyansh, are also officers in the Indian Statistical Service.

Ayodhya's Shukla Family Turns Dream Into Reality: Three Siblings Achieve Success In Indian Statistical Service (ETV Bharat)

Mahesh Shukla works as a manager at LIC, while his wife, Deepti Shukla, is a homemaker from Hausla Nagar in the Civil Lines area of Ayodhya. It is known that Shukla once aspired to become a civil servant, but could not fulfil his dream. However, his three children have realised his dream by achieving prestigious positions in the Indian Statistical Service.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Pankhuri Shukla says she took the Indian Statistical Service 2015 exam and bagged the 18th rank at the national level. She is working as the deputy director in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in the Government of India.

When the team of ETV Bharat reached the house of the Shukla family, some guests were already present there. It seemed as if people had come to congratulate his younger son Om on passing the ISS exam.

However, Father Mahesh, who was present at the door, cleared this misunderstanding and told his elder son Divyansh to get married within two days.

Divyansh told ETV Bharat that he secured an All-India rank of 11 in the ISS exam in 2018. He recalled the double joy the family experienced when his sister also became an officer, celebrating their achievements together. He further added that the same joy is being relived today with his youngest brother's success.

Om Shukla, who was present with his elder brother Divyansh, said that there was double pressure for him on the journey. As the elder siblings in the house have become officers, the family also expects him to be the same.