Meet Priyanka The Young Author from Andhra Pradesh Who Has Written A Motivational Book For Youngsters

Undrajavaram: "Life is full of ups and downs, but it’s up to us to decide where to steer it. No one will come and show us the way," these are not the words of a motivational speaker. They come from a 21-year-old young woman, Ram Priyanka Eedpuganti, near Mortha in West Godavari District.

Her writings, her journey, thoughts, and experiences have now taken the form of a book. “I divided life into four parts: falling down, awakening, developing a strong mindset, and finding purpose,” Priyanka says and goes on to add: “No one tells us how to deal with each stage. We must find our own way. I wanted to spark that thought that’s why I wrote ‘The Balance Within’.”

The book, born out of two years of research, is already being lauded by psychologists and educationists. It marks the beginning of Priyanka’s larger mission to empower future generations.

From Dehradun to a bookshelf

Born to merchant Seshagiri and Ratna Kumari, Priyanka completed her schooling at Mussoorie International School, Dehradun. The school didn’t allow TV or phones. She could speak to her parents for only one hour a month. But it gave her greater exposure to the cultures of 45 countries, fluency in 10 languages, and a deep love for books.

“I used to read a lot of self-help books. Even now, I read a few pages every day,” she shares. Priyanka’s love for writing began early with Telugu stories, poems, and essays from Class 8, 10 stories compiled under the name Different Stories, and collaborations with other writers through the Miss Lenny Club. But it was ‘The Balance Within’ that marked her entry as a serious author.

A bigger dream: Empowering the next generation

After earning a degree in Economics from Manipal University, Priyanka worked at ISB (Indian School of Business), where she noticed even academically bright students lacked essential skills when it came to employment.

“That’s when I realized communication and leadership can’t be taught overnight. They must be nurtured from childhood.”

This thought led her to launch Innovative Classrooms, a Hyderabad-based initiative that provides skill-based online education for students from Class 6 to Intermediate. The curriculum created in consultation with Oxford and IIT experts covers a wide range of soft and practical skills. Students can learn in their preferred language, get real-time answers to doubts, and even receive career guidance based on AI assessments.

“We already have over 300 people working with us. We charge a fee for private schools but provide the program free to government schools. We’ve invested 3 crore rupees so far and are preparing for our first round of funding. Talks are on with the AP government as well.”

Health and rural equality also on her radar

Priyanka has also co-founded a second venture Harvest, which produces prebiotic sodas to promote better digestion and offer a healthy alternative to sugary, chemical-laden cold drinks.

“The idea is simple, no one should suffer due to harmful food habits. At the same time, rural students must get the same opportunities as those in cities. Innovative Classrooms should reach a lakhs,” she said. With her mind focused on education, health, and social equity, Ram Priyanka is only getting started.