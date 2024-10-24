Exclusive | Meet Padma Shri Awardee Chewang Norphel - The Iceman Of India

Leh: Chewang Norphel, now 89 years old, is known as the 'Iceman of India' and is a Padma Shri awardee. He has made significant contributions to agriculture in Ladakh by constructing at least 15 artificial glaciers. These glaciers enhance groundwater recharge, rejuvenate springs, and provide essential water for irrigation.

In recognition of his technological innovations, he has received numerous awards. Most notably, he was honored with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2015.

Meet Chewang Norphel, the Iceman of India (ETV Bharat)

ETB: What is the situation now and what was it earlier?

Norphel: During our childhood, we used to get heavy snowfall, which led to an increase in glaciers. For two to three months in winter, the ground was constantly covered with snow, and we rarely saw the soil. Every day, we had to sweep the snow off the roads just to get around. Our cow sheds, which were at ground level, would often fill with water due to over recharge of springs.

In June and July, a lot of new springs would emerge, due to the winter snowfall, it gets heavily recharged. By late afternoon, streams would swell so much that crossing them after 4:00 pm was nearly impossible. The wetlands of Skara were so marshy that our cows would sometimes get stuck there.

But all of this has changed. Near Zorawar Fort, we used to have springs and a "Ranthak" (traditional water-powered grinding mill), but both have disappeared. Today, we face less snowfall, and the rising temperatures due to climate change have led to water scarcity. Glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, worsening our water-related issues each year.

Ladakh, once abundant in water, now faces unprecedented challenges. The Indus River near Spituk, which once flowed with great force, now can be easily crossed during winter, a sign of the region's growing water crisis.

ETB: What inspired you to work on solving the water scarcity issues in Ladakh?

Norphel: I served in the Rural Development Department, where one of my key responsibilities was to visit every village, inspect the water channels, and either renovate or build new ones. This ensured that villagers had access to the available water resources. During one of my visits, I reached Shara Phuktse, a village nestled in a valley with 3-4 hamlets. The village lacked adequate water resources, and as someone working in rural development, it was my duty to address their grievances and find a solution.

Seeing their dire situation, I thought day and night about how to solve their water scarcity problem. I realized that if we could freeze the available water and create an artificial glacier, it could be used during the crucial months of April and May. With this idea in mind, I decided to construct an artificial glacier. I secured a small amount of funding and, in 1987, built my first artificial glacier.

I gathered the villagers, explained the concept to them, and with their help, we made it a reality. Later, the villagers informed me that the project was a success, and they were able to irrigate their fields during the sowing season, alleviating their water issues.

ETB: When did you first come up with the idea of artificial glaciers, and what sparked this innovative thinking?

Norphel: There's a tap near my house that we keep running throughout the winter, and the water never freezes. Over 3-4 months, the flowing tap water gradually forms a large block of ice, which helps irrigate the plants around it. Nearby, there's also a stream that never freezes, no matter how cold it gets. Observing this, I came up with the idea for an artificial glacier.

I noticed that the stream, with its fast-flowing water, never freezes, while the tap, with its slower flow, gradually turns to ice. The main technique behind the artificial glacier is this: if we can reduce the velocity of the water, it will freeze. That’s how the concept of creating artificial glaciers first occurred to me.

ETB: How have the artificial glaciers impacted the agricultural practices and livelihoods of the people in Ladakh?

In Ladakh, 80 per cent of the population depends on glaciers and agriculture for their livelihood. The primary source of water is the glaciers. Typically, glacier water begins to melt in mid-June, but the sowing season starts much earlier, in April and May. This creates a challenging period for farmers, as water is scarce during the crucial early growing stages.

This is where artificial glaciers play a vital role. They provide water during this gap, enabling farmers to irrigate their fields and grow crops. The two most critical times for irrigation are: first, before planting the crops, and second, after the crops begin to germinate. By mid-June, when the natural glaciers begin to melt, the fields can be further irrigated, supporting healthy crop growth throughout the season.

ETB: What does receiving the Padma Shri award mean to you, and how has it affected your work?

Norphel: I have never worked with the intention of receiving an award. In fact, at the time, I didn’t even know what the Padma Shri award was. One day, two people came to my house and asked me about the award and who had recommended me for it. I told them I had no idea, and they were just as surprised as I was that I didn’t know anything about it. It all happened so unexpectedly.

The next day, my nephew, who was in Delhi at the time, called to tell me that it was in the newspaper and confirmed that it was true. As a Buddhist, I believe in the concept of karma, and I see this recognition as the result of that. More than an individual honour, I view it as a reflection of my ability to help the community in whatever way I could. Our focus should always be on the welfare and development of the community.

ETB What are your thoughts on the current state of climate change and its impact on Ladakh’s water resources?

Norphel: There are two key points to consider: this isn't just about individuals, it's about collective responsibility. We need to use our available resources wisely and sustainably. For example, in the harsh winters of Ladakh, we are not able to grow vegetables and crops, and during this time, water freely flows through streams and channels for four-five months, essentially going to waste. If we can tap that water in the form of artificial glaciers, it would offer two major benefits: first, it would recharge the groundwater, and second, it would provide crucial irrigation during the sowing season when water is scarce.

Climate change has undoubtedly impacted Ladakh’s water resources, as glaciers are melting and water sources are declining. The people of the Himalayan belt rely heavily on glaciers, and if these glaciers continue to melt, the springs will dry up, leading to severe water shortages. Unfortunately, many today are not thinking about the long-term consequences. For example, in Leh, agricultural land is being converted into hotel properties, and groundwater is being extracted without regulation.

We need to start thinking about recharging groundwater and preserving our resources. If we don’t act now, these unchecked practices will lead to significant problems in the future.

ETB: What policy do you think is required for ground water extraction?

Norphel: Artificial glaciers are one of the most effective ways to recharge groundwater. A rule should be implemented where anyone extracting groundwater is subject to a tax. The revenue from this could be used to build water reservoirs, or percolation tanks, in every village. These tanks could store freely flowing water during the summer and freeze it in winter.

When creating artificial glaciers, two types of losses occur: one is groundwater seepage, and the other is evaporation loss. However, due to the harsh winters in Ladakh, evaporation loss is minimal—only about 1-2 per cent. Groundwater seepage, on the other hand, accounts for nearly 30 per cent. But this isn't wasted; it actually helps recharge the groundwater, making it a beneficial process for long-term water sustainability.

ETB : Looking back on your journey, what are you most proud of?

Norphel: So far, I have built 15 artificial glaciers. In addition, I've constructed water reservoirs in several villages and created a few diversion channels. I’ve also developed new irrigation channels for previously uncultivated lands, such as in Dha Hanu. In the early days, there was a lack of funding, and even when resources were available, proper implementation was often missing. Yet, I never gave up. Through hard work and dedication, I managed to support some villages in Ladakh and contribute to the well-being of the villagers.

ETB: How important is it to preserve the traditional water distribution system (Churpon System) and what the government can do to keep these traditions alive. What are your observations?

Norphel: We need to revive the Churpon system, where a designated person is responsible for distributing water equally among all families for their fields. Many villages have abandoned this practice, but our ancestors were wise to introduce such systems. Nowadays, during the summer, there are constant disputes over water in villages. By reintroducing the Churpon system, we could prevent these conflicts and bring peace and prosperity to the community.

The government should also provide support, including a salary, to help re-establish this system. In the past, in Ladakh, villagers would give a portion of their crops to the Churpon during harvest as a form of compensation, but this tradition has faded away. It's time to bring these practices back for the benefit of the villages.

Now, when I see so much funding available, I can't help but feel a sense of regret. During my time, there weren’t many funds, but I had plenty of energy to work. Now, with an abundance of funds, I no longer have the energy.