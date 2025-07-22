Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

By Kasturi Ray

Bhubaneswar/Baripada: When Manjulata Chatar walked onto the stage to share the dais with Union IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, she carried a quiet confidence, an aura shaped by change and the spirit of a true changemaker. Standing tall and composed, she spoke with a mix of ease and excitement, her voice steady as her gaze met the audience. Among the proud faces was her husband, Rajanikant Chatar, smiling with an immense sense of satisfaction and pride. Manjulata was felicitated by Vaishnaw for running one of the top-performing Common Service Centres (CSC) in the last-mile village of Chatranjali, serving not just her own, but 12 other villages across Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Manjulata was felicitated by Vaishnaw on the occasion of 10th Digital Inclusion Programme held on July 16. Appreciating her contribution in making digital India possible in the remote corner of the state, the union minister said, "Our Rashtrapatiji comes from Mayurbhanj, an Adivasi-dominated district where 60-70 percent area is forested. There are challenges galore, but braving all the odds, even Manjulata has carved a niche and transformed not one but many villages enabling people to make use of PM Kisan, pension and other government schemes."

Located 120 kilometres from the district headquarters in Baripada, Chatranjali was cut off from basic facilities like roads and communication until recently. Bordering Jharkhand, the region remained digitally dark for years, until Manjulata lit the way.

"People from not only the 13 villages under Chatranjali panchayat, but also from nearby panchayats now come to me for their digital needs. Now things have become seamless, but I can never forget the struggle when we first got our CSC IDs. It drained us to the core," says Manjulata. "

A graduate from Karanjia Women's College, Manjulata belongs to the Ho tribal community, one with its own distinct lifestyle and dialect. Most villages in her panchayat had never heard of digital banking or government schemes. Encouraged by her husband, she applied for a CSC ID in 2016 and underwent a month-long training on the portal.

"After training, both of us appeared for the Jan Seva exam to qualify as CSC operators. Luckily, we both cleared it and started our respective centres. Back then, mine had only one computer and people were hesitant, uninterested. Now, I operate nine computer systems and still fall short at times," she recalls.

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps (ETV Bharat)

Actively involved with Mission Shakti, Manjulata had also served as a block resource person, mentoring self-help groups.

Her CSC today facilitates access to a host of government schemes like PM Kisan, CM Kisan, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and also supports Aadhaar, PAN and bank account creation. Beyond her desk, she goes door-to-door, especially to assist pregnant women, the elderly and persons with disabilities in completing their documentation.

"The network was a nightmare in the beginning," she laughs. "My husband would climb trees, attach a bamboo pole another 100 feet high, and mount a BSNL WiMax just to get a signal." Things have changed now with JioFiber and Airtel network available, and operations run smoothly.

Language, she says, was another barrier. "People here trust us because we speak their language. We became the face of digital change they could relate to."

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps (ETV Bharat)

At 38, Manjulata has employed 5-6 students who work part-time at her centre. Engineering students who visit home during vacations often assist too. "Many girls worked with us during their Plus Two or Graduation. Now they are married into good families or have cleared government exams. It makes me proud to see young women dreaming to become self-reliant," she says, adding that she still manages her home before reporting to the CSC by 8 AM sharp every day.

Given her success, the Bank of India partnered with her to open a Grahak Seva Kendra. "In the last two years, I have helped 500 people open bank accounts. It ensures direct benefit transfers under various schemes," she shares.

She proudly mentions that 10 claimants have received Rs two lakh each under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, thanks to the documentation she facilitated. "I have also enabled nearly 1800 women receive Subhadra Yojana benefits directly into their accounts."

How does she cover such a vast area? "We started on a bike. Now we have saved enough to buy a four-wheeler," she says with a smile that does not fade. From an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh, her CSC has made her not just digitally empowered, but financially independent.

"I owe everything to my husband," she says with moist eyes. "He would always tell me, what's the use of being a graduate if you only spend your life cooking and caring for the home?"

Her husband Rajanikant adds, "Atma-Nirbhar is the key. When I returned to our village in 2012, it was stuck in time. No irrigation, rain-fed farming, yet people earned from cashew, almonds and mangoes. But they did not know how to use the money wisely."

During the demonetisation drive, the couple's CSCs became lifelines. "We were shocked by how much money people had stored. They rushed to us for help. That was the turning point. People finally started believing in our work," Manjulata says.

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps (ETV Bharat)

On being felicitated by the Central Minister, Manjulata says it was beyond her expectations. "I never thought I would be called to share the stage with the minister. I was asked to speak there and it was the most memorable moment of my life," says an elated Manjulata, who was also honoured by the Bank of India at their Zonal Office in Pipili for making banking footprints in an inaccessible villages.

The couple has two daughters and big dreams for them. The elder studies at Adarsh Vidyalaya in Khiching, and the younger at a residential school in Karanjia.

Despite her packed schedule, Manjulata remains an active member of a self-help group that runs a broiler poultry farm.