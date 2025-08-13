Meet Jalaluddin, The Rajasthan Student Who Filed Nomination For Vice-Presidential Election

Jaisalmer: While politics is often linked to power, for Jalaluddin, a journalism student from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, it's a civic duty and a journey into the centre of democracy.

On Tuesday, when the student from Haridev Joshi Journalism University in Jaipur reached the District Collector's office here to file his nomination for the upcoming Vice-Presidential election, many were left baffled.

When asked, Jalaluddin said his focus is not on winning or losing, but on exploring and participating in India's democratic process more deeply.

"I see fighting elections as a hobby, but not a casual one. It helps me understand democracy more deeply and gives me a chance to become a voice for the people. I want the common citizens to feel encouraged to take part in politics and raise their voice whenever and wherever there is an issue," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not Jalaluddin's first brush with elections. Prior to this, he had filed nominations for Ward Panch, state Assembly and even Lok Sabha elections. This time, he has his eyes on the Vice-Presidential poll.

Election to the post of India's Vice-President, which was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation last month, is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2025.

After the date was announced, Jalaluddin completed necessary formalities for his nomination at the Collector's office. He has already received a receipt after depositing Rs 15000 in cash, which is a part of the nomination process.

Receipt of Rs 15000 deposited in cash under Sec 5C of Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 (ETV Bharat)

However, the process doesn't end there. To officially qualify, a candidate for the Vice-President's post must submit a proposer and a seconder, among other documentation. Also, compliance with the conditions of the form is mandatory. Jalaluddin will also have to give his proposer in the next three days. After consultation at District Collector's Office, he is likely to leave for Delhi for other formalities.

While pursuing his studies, Jalaluddin is also actively involved in political activities in his varsity. He believes politics is not just a means to gain power, but an important part of the participation in democracy.

"This nomination for the post of Vice-President is not his first big political step, but part of a long-term commitment. Politics should not just be about gaining power. It should be about public participation and representation. That is what I am trying to understand and promote," he said.

After completing all formalities, Jalaluddin said, he will submit his nomination to the Election Commission, following which his candidature would be considered official.