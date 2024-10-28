ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Harjinder Singh Dhami, The Unwavering Leader Of SGPC With A Share Of Controversial And Criticism

Amritsar: Harjinder Singh Dhami, a well-known Sikh leader, was on Monday elected as the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fourth consecutive time.

Dhami won the top post by defeating former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur with a significant lead of 107 votes.

After being elected president today, he thanked God and criticised those who created a rift in the party.

Dhami has often spoken on serious issues related to the Sikh Panth.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Dhami.

Personal Life and Career

Born on August 28, 1956, in Pippalanwala village of Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, Dhami has been associated with the Sikh organisation for a long time.

He has also studied law and practised law for four decades after passing his BA LLB.

In 1996, he became an SGPC member from Shamchurasi Constituency and continued to be associated with the organisation since then. He served in several top positions on the committee, including as General Secretary in 2019 and Honorary Chief Secretary in 2020.