Meet Gopichand Thotakura, the First Indian to Venture into Space as Tourist with Blue Origin

Hyderabad: Telugu youth Gopichand Thotakura will create a record as India's first tourist to venture into the space. He will fly to space in a few weeks in the New Shepherd spacecraft designed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin

It may be recalled that Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space in 1984. After that, Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, Rajachari and Shirisha Bandla also did the Space journey. But, all of them are American citizens of Indian origin. Although Gopichand is currently staying in America, he has an Indian passport. Therefore, he will be recognised as the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma. He will travel to space as a tourist. So, he will be identified as India's first space tourist

Six people in total

Blue Origin has already launched space missions with the New Shepherd suborbital spacecraft. In 2021, three tourists, including Bezos, made it to the space. A total of six people, including Gopichand, have been selected for the next NS-25 mission. Venture capitalist Mason Angel, French industrialist Sylvain Chiron, American tech entrepreneur Kenneth L Hess, adventurer Carol Schaller and former US Air Force captain Ed Dwight are among them

Gopichand from Vijayawada

Born in Vijayawada, Gopichand Thotakura is the co-founder of the 'Preserve Life', a multi-million dollar wellness centre in Atlanta. Gopichand was also trained as a pilot. Ten years ago, he served in the emergency evacuation of patients by air in India. Gopichand told an English magazine that even his family did not know about his space trip until Blue Origin officially announced it. He said that he developed an interest in space at the age of eight. He completed his B Sc in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Blue Origin has carried 31 into space till date

Blue Origin has carried 31 people into space in six missions till date. All of them crossed the Carman line, which is 80-100 km above sea level. This journey lasts for 11 minutes. A spacecraft travels at three times the speed of sound. Those in it cross the Karman line and experience a momentary state of weightlessness. However, Blue Origin did not disclose, who is paying it and how much.

