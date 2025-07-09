Meet Abidi Afreen, The First Muslim Woman From Ladakh To Summit Mount Everest

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Abidi Afreen, a 21-year-old girl from Chushot Shamma of Ladakh, has become the first Muslim woman from the UT to climb Mount Everest on May 18. A second-year student at Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, she was part of the Mount Everest Boys and Girls Expedition 2025.

Initially lacking in confidence, she said she was scared as the process involved a strenuous physical and mental challenge. "But I thought I should at least try so that I don't regret it later in life," she added. Afreen was selected for the expedition after a trial in Leh in August 2024. Her determination and courage helped her reach the summit, inspiring many young people in Ladakh.

Her journey began in 2017 when she joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as a Junior Wing cadet. "I did one camp in Class 8 and another in Class 10. Later, I joined the Senior Division and continued with NCC even after joining EJM College," she added.

Afreen couldn't take her 'B' certificate exams on time as they clashed with her college exams. So she requested an extension. "It's been five years since I joined NCC. Because of the extension, I got this opportunity to be part of the Everest expedition. You can call it sheer luck or destiny," she grinned.

Afreen with the tricolour at the summit. (ETV Bharat)

Hailing from a remote village in Ladakh, she never imagined she would stand on top of the world. "We used to read about Mount Everest in school. I knew that many people make it to the summit and make records. But I never thought one day I would be one of them. Even now, it feels unreal. It gives me chills and goosebumps to know that my childhood dream has come true," Afreen said.

The idea of an expedition was first envisioned two years ago by Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh(AVSM, VSM), Director General of NCC. "It was his vision to take NCC cadets to Mount Everest. That vision was carried forward by our Commanding Officer and our team leader, Col. Amit Bisht, a Sena Medal awardee, who travelled across India to scout and select cadets," Afreen said.

When Col. Amit visited Leh, cadets from Jammu and Kashmir also joined the trials. "Since our NCC directorate includes Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, we were all competing for the same spots," she said. The selection in Leh involved a series of physically demanding tests, endurance runs, running with and without backpacks, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups and even interviews.

The women in the expedition team. (ETV Bharat)

After this round, Afreen and others were called to Delhi for the next stage of selection. "Four boys and four girls were selected from Leh, including me," she said. But the Delhi trials were more intense as around 250 cadets from across India took part. "Most of them were athletes, kickboxers, and national-level Kabaddi players. I was really scared. I thought, there's no way I'll get selected. I will just give it my best and go home. But I still gave it my 100 per cent," she shared.

To her utter surprise, Afreen was among the 36 cadets, 16 girls and 18 boys, who made it through. The next challenge was a pre-Everest expedition to Mount Abi Gamin in Uttarakhand, standing at 7,355 meters. "That was our real training ground. We learned how to pitch tents, cook our meals and survive in harsh mountain conditions. We had to walk long distances with heavy rucksacks. It was a true reality check," she added.

After Abi Gamin, the team was again filtered down, and only 16 cadets were selected for the final expedition. These chosen few were then sent for advanced training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarakhand and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling.

Afreen during the climbing. (ETV Bharat)

However, the toughest phase came later, at Siachen, one of the highest and coldest military training zones in the world. "That was the most difficult part. With the freezing weather and the strong wind chill, it was mentally and physically exhausting. They made us run even at that high altitude. I wondered who makes people run at Siachen? I had a mental breakdown there. I thought if training here is so hard, how will I ever survive Everest?" Afreen said.

The gruelling period at Siachen culminated with the selection of five girls and nine boys for the Mt. Everest expedition, and Afreen was on cloud nine after finding her name in the list. "Our competition was so close, it was neck-to-neck. I couldn't believe it. I checked the list five times to be sure my name was there," she said.

The countless hours of physical strain, the sore knees and the feet she had massaged each night during exhaustive training had all led to this moment. "I told myself, Everest is my goal now," she said with quiet determination.

Abidi Afreen with a team member at a base camp. (ETV Bharat)

Afreen reflects deeply on what mountains mean to her, "Mountains don't care if you're from a high-altitude place or the plains. If you're rich or poor. If the mountain wants you to climb it, you will. If it doesn't, it won't let you."

Growing up in the high-altitude region of Ladakh gave Afreen some advantage — fewer headaches, less nausea and less fatigue when she reached the base camp compared to others from the plains. But she credits her fellow climbers, too, most of whom were athletes with sports backgrounds. "They knew how to cope with the challenges," she adds.

The day she finally stood at the summit of Mount Everest is inextricably etched in her memory. As she took the final steps to the top of the world, what ran through her mind wasn't glory or records. "I kept thinking, when will I reach home? The journey was exhausting, both physically and mentally. But all our hard training worked. We were climbing at the same pace as a team, and while other climbers were struggling and moving slowly, we were strong. I just hoped that we'd all reach the summit safely, hoist the national flag and descend without any injuries," she giggled.

Afreen at the summit. (ETV Bharat)

And she did, by becoming the first Muslim woman from Ladakh to summit Mount Everest. "This is a dream come true for me. It has changed my life. Climbing Everest has boosted my confidence like never before. Now, I believe that nothing is impossible. When you don't give up, you really can achieve anything. All my fears are gone," Afreen sounded emotive.

Looking ahead, Afreen now hopes to join the armed forces. "If I get selected, it would be a blessing. And I want to continue mountaineering alongside as a profession and passion together," she said.