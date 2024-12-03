ETV Bharat / bharat

Meerut Youth Lures Haryana Woman With Fake Love, Gang-rape Her With Aides

The accused and the victim, married with a son, worked in a company in Faridabad where they got close. Meerut SSP Vipin Tada assured action.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Meerut: A woman from Faridabad in Haryana was gang-raped in Meerut by a youth from Kankarkheda and his accomplice who threatened to kill her along with her son if she opened her mouth to anyone. The perpetrators videographed the entire act.

When the victim's family came to know about this, they took her to Meerut SSP, Vipin Tada, who assured them of action and ordered Kankarkheda Police to investigate the matter.

The prime accused used to work in a private company in Faridabad where the victim, married with a son, fell in love with him. Luring her to a second marriage, the accused brought her to Meerut. However, his family members refused to keep her in the house.

After this, he took the woman to a hotel, called up his friends there and gang-raped her in turns. When the woman intended to complain to the police, the accused threatened to make the obscene video, recorded during the incident, viral and kill her son. The petrified woman returned to her hometown in Faridabad.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the youth used to work with her in a company in Faridabad when he lured her to trap and brought her to Meerut as a bride. However, he refused to accept her as his bride after reaching there.

SSP Tada said the woman alleged that her boyfriend and his friends gang-raped her. This is being investigated. The police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place has been instructed to launch an investigation, following which the accused will be arrested.

