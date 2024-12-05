Meerut Woman Offers Rs 10,000 Reward For Missing Pet Parrot

Meerut: A bird lover from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is concerned as her pet parrot has gone missing. She has been searching for the parrot for four days, but has not been able to find it. In response, Akanksha has put up posters about the missing parrot on the streets and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for anyone, who finds and returns it.

Akanksha, a resident of Prabhat Nagar in Meerut, says she bought the parrot about four years ago. The parrot, named Mitthu by the family, used to roam freely in the courtyard and play with her two children. Akanksha would often take Mitthu along whenever she went out.

On Monday, Akanksha was taking an old ladder out of her storeroom when it slipped from her hand and fell with a loud noise, startling Mitthu. The parrot flew out of the open balcony gate, and despite hours of searching, it could not be found.

Akanksha explains that her daughter, 15, and son, 11, considered Mitthu their third child. After Mitthu went missing, the family searched the area but could not locate the parrot. A poster with Mitthu’s photo was shared on social media, and similar posters were put up on the streets. Akanksha has promised a reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who finds and returns Mitthu.