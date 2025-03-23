Meerut Murder Case: Give Us Drugs, Keep Us In Single Barrack, Say Accused Muskan And Sahil

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla, who have been arrested in connection with the murder of Saurabh Rajput, have been unable to sleep in the Meerut jail for the past three days.

The duo have demanded that they should be kept in a single barrack and be given drugs. Their condition has worsened due to the unavailability of drugs and alcohol inside the jail.

Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said that the duo had been referred to doctors, who gave them medication. "We are making efforts to make the duo de-addicted through Yoga and a de-addiction centre. They also want to stay in a single barrack and have made such a demand."

He said that as per jail rules, male prisoners are kept separately and female prisoners are kept separately and they cannot be kept together. He also made it clear that as per jail rules, drugs and alcohol cannot be provided inside the prison.

During the investigation by the police, it was revealed that Muskan, the wife of Saurabh Rajput, who was killed and Sahil, were addicted to drugs. It was also revealed that under the influence of drugs, they murdered Saurabh. Beer bottles were also recovered from Sahil's house.

The cab driver, who took the duo to Shimla and Kasaul in Himachal Pradesh has also told Meerut Police, that the duo was addicted to drugs. It was also revealed that the duo had consumed alcohol while they were on their way to Himachal Pradesh and also ordered it while they were in the hotel.

It is also understood that the duo was unable to sleep on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and were worried. This was informed to jail staff to Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma. The duo have also accepted that they have been taking drugs for a long time.

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms have been noticed in Muskan and Sahil. It is also understood that not a single person came to meet the duo in the jail. Their moments are being monitored by CCTVs.

Sharma also said that the duo is being kept away from other prisoners. He also said that Muskan told him that her family was miffed with her. "She also said that her family would not fight her case and demanded a government lawyer. We are taking an undertaking and sending it to the court as it is her right to get a lawyer," Sharma added.