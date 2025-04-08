Meerut Saurabh Murder Case: Accused Muskan Tests Positive For Pregnancy In Jail

Meerut: In a shocking twist in the much-discussed Saurabh murder case, Muskan, who was accused of killing her husband, along with her boyfriend Sahil, has tested positive for pregnancy while in jail. A medical team, sent by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria to the district jail on Monday, conducted tests on Muskan using a pregnancy kit. The report confirmed that she is pregnant.

Muskan and Sahil were arrested last month in connection with the murder of her husband in the Indiranagar locality under the jurisdiction of Brahmapuri police station. The case has been making headlines with continuous new developments.

According to jail authorities, Muskan had been unwell for several days, experiencing frequent vomiting and other symptoms, raising suspicions about a possible pregnancy. Following this, the jail administration contacted the health department. Acting on the request, CMO Ashok Kataria formed a team of female doctors who visited the jail on Monday to examine Muskan and other female inmates.

Due to the lack of a female doctor in the jail, external medical teams are regularly called in for the care of female prisoners. During Monday's visit, multiple inmates, including Muskan, were tested. Jail officials stated that if a pregnancy is confirmed, relief measures are granted to the inmate as per the jail manual.

The health official who conducted the test confirmed the pregnancy result and informed senior authorities. An ultrasound will now be conducted at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College to confirm the status and determine the next steps. CMO Kataria affirmed the pregnancy test result and said that all prisoners with positive results will undergo further medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Raj Sharma revealed that Muskan and Sahil had initially requested to stay together in jail, a request that was denied. Currently, Muskan is adjusting with other inmates in the women's barrack, while Sahil has also started mingling with fellow male prisoners. So far, only Sahil’s grandmother has visited him in jail. No family members of Muskan have come to meet her.

Muskan’s pregnancy result has now raised new questions and complexities in the murder investigation. Police are expected to examine new angles in the case as the probe continues.

