Meerut Professor Barred Lifetime From Exam, Evaluation For Setting 'Objectionable' Question On RSS

Meerut: State-run Chaudhary Charan Singh University has debarred the head of the Political Science Department of an affiliate college from all examination and evaluation work for allegedly setting a question paper containing controversial questions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), officials said on Friday.

The order to impose a lifetime ban on Professor Seema Panwar of Meerut College came hours after a protest by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of RSS. Panwar is the sister-in-law of the famous Veer Ras poet Hariom Panwar.

The controversy erupted after a question in the second semester Political Science exam, held on April 2, allegedly linked the RSS to the rise in religious and caste-based politics. The controversial question asked which of the following would not be considered a nuclear group and gave four options which included the names of Naxalite group, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, RSS and Dal Khalsa. As the name of the RSS was also in the options, some students were opposed to it.

"Following an internal inquiry, Panwar was identified as the paper setter. As soon as the matter came to our notice, we sought an explanation from the professor and after its evaluation, she has been debarred from all examinations and evaluation work in the university for life," Registrar Dhirendra Kumar Verma said.

Panwar has issued a written apology, claiming she did not intend to offend anyone. "She has apologised in writing that she did not do this intentionally to hurt anyone. The thing to note here is that no one at the university level checked the question paper," Verma said.

The inclusion of the RSS's name in such a context sparked outrage among ABVP members, who held protests on the campus on Friday and submitted a memorandum to the registrar.

Panwar said the paper was set according to the syllabus. "The question was asked in the same way in the books that are proposed. In the chapter of M Lakshmikant's book, RSS is mentioned as a religious pressure group. My intention was not to hurt anyone," she added.