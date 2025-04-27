Meerut Police Look For Miscreants Who Painted Israeli Flags On Road

Meerut: The police are looking for the person who painted the flags of Israel on the road in Agwanpur under the Kila Parikshitgarh police station in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. However, no clue has surfaced so far. A video of the incident has gone viral, though ETV Bharat has not verified its veracity.

It is being claimed by the locals that some unidentified persons painted the Israeli flag on the road at 10 different places in Agwanpur. After the matter went viral, police removed them. "An investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those mischievous persons for tarnishing Israel. Appropriate penal action would be initiated against them," a police official said.

Meerut Rural superintendent of police, Rakesh Kumar, said, "An incident of painting Israeli flags on the road in Agwanpur village under Kila Parikshitgarh police station has come to light. As soon as the information was received, the flags were removed from all places. A video of the incident has gone viral, and it is being investigated who the people are behind the act. Action, as per the provisions of the law, will be initiated against them following the investigation."

On Saturday, a 50-year-old man was arrested by Meerut police for hoisting the Palestine flag on a rented house. SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said Azam alias Aamir Khan is a tenant in Haji Bhura's house in Transformer Wali Gali, Tarapuri, Brahmapuri area. He said police took the flag down and booked Khan at the Brahmapuri Police Station.