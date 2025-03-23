Meerut Murder Case: Saurabh Knew About Muskan's Affair But Couldn't Divorce His Childhood Sweetheart

Meerut: In the Meerut Murder Case, victim Saurabh Rajput had married his childhood sweetheart Muskan Rastogi against his family's wishes and had even run away with her multiple times in protest.
Fresh details are emerging in the case that has rocked the country considering the graphic nature of the crime and the response of the accused after committing it.
According to the latest inputs from victim Saurabh's family, he had known about Muskan's extra-marital affair with Sahil Shukla and had even confided to his elder brother Rahul about it.
Both Muskan and Sahil have been arrested for murdering Saurabh on the night of March 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut but what has made the case chilling is how the two allegedly dismembered his body, stuffed it into a plastic drum and then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh.
Victim's family said that on his brother's advice, Saurabh was ready to leave Muskan and had even spoken about starting the divorce process. "However, he loved her so much that he eventually gave up the intention of parting ways with her," sources in his family said.
According to Saurabh's mother Renu, Saurabh and Muskan ran away from home thrice to get married. A naughty teenager, Saurabh was also smart in studies and being the youngest in the family, he was everyone's darling.
At 13, Saurabh became friends with Muskan whose maternal grandfather was an astrologer and she often visited his house. In 2016, as soon as the two turned 18, they eloped. Police had to search and bring them home as Saurabh was hell-bent on marrying Muskan. Three months later they again went missing and this time returned after getting married.
Saurabh completed a course in Merchant Navy and got a job in a shipping company. His family accepted Muskan considering how much Saurabh loved her. After living in her in-laws' house for six months, Muskan began picking up fights in the family and threatening to send them to jail.
As the arguments grew shrill, Saurabh soon left home and started living with Muskan in a rented house where gave birth to a girl in 2019. In 2023, Saurabh travelled abroad for his job which is when Muskan developed an affinity with her school friend Sahil Shukla. Saurabh, as per his brother, used to send Rs 50,000 to Muskan every month and fulfil all her demands.
During this time, Saurabh left his Merchant Navy job and started working in a bakery in London. Saurabh's sister Simran alleged that Muskan was a drug addict and after Saurabh went to London, she had run away from home to Ghaziabad claiming she was going to work in a film.
Saurabh's family alleges that her family is also involved in the murder. "They had their eyes on Saurabh's property. They built their house using Saurabh's money and even bought a new car. Muskan's sister bought an iPhone," family sources said.
Police to recreate crime scene
Police now are mulling to recreate the crime scene as they want to develop a strong case against the accused Muskan and her boyfriend and accomplice Sahil.
SP City Ayush Vikram Singh said evidence is yet to be collected from the accused and for this, a remand application will be filed by Brahmapuri Police on Monday.
"The police will interrogate the accused after taking them on remand so that a strong charge sheet can be filed and strict action can be taken against the accused. They should not get any relief from the court. The police will also recreate the crime scene," Singh said.
The Uttar Pradesh Police has already said it would take the case to a fast-track court as post-mortem revealed the extreme brutality with which Saurabh was killed and the body dismembered allegedly by his wife and her lover.
"We will try to run the case in a fast-track court so that the accused get punished as soon as possible," Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI. He said the police will prioritise filing a charge sheet in the case as quickly as possible, adding police will seek to take Muskan and Sahil in their custody once their 14-day judicial custody ends.
Sarubah was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Saurabh's family by sending them messages from his phone. The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested.
