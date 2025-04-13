Meerut Murder: Pregnant Muskan To Receive 'Special' Care In Jail, Saurabh's Family Demands Paternity Test

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, was pregnant at the time when she and her lover Sahil Shukla allegedly committed the crime in March.

At around noon on Friday (April 11), Meerut Jail officials brought Muskan to a hospital for an ultrasound, which confirmed she was around six weeks pregnant, and will receive special care in the prison.

"She had undergone a preliminary medical check-up earlier, which indicated the possibility of pregnancy. The ultrasound has now confirmed it," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.

On March 4, Muskan and Sahil allegedly stabbed Saurabh to death and then chopped his body into pieces, kept them in a plastic drum, and then filled the same with cement, before they went on their vacation. The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested on March 19.

Saurabh's Family Demands DNA Test

Saurabh's brother, Rahul Rajput, says the police should get the DNA test of the child done through a legal process to determine paternity. "It should be clear who the real father of the child is. If it is Saurabh's, the family will raise him. If this child is Sahil's, then we have no concern," he said.

