Meerut Murder: Pregnant Muskan To Receive 'Special' Care In Jail, Saurabh's Family Demands Paternity Test

Meerut Jail officials brought Muskan to a hospital for an ultrasound on Friday which confirmed she was around six weeks pregnant.

Meerut Murder Case Pregnant Muskan To Recieve Special Care In Jail Saurabhs Family Demands Paternity Test
Accused Muskan Rastogi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the brutal murder of her husband Saurabh Rajput, was pregnant at the time when she and her lover Sahil Shukla allegedly committed the crime in March.

At around noon on Friday (April 11), Meerut Jail officials brought Muskan to a hospital for an ultrasound, which confirmed she was around six weeks pregnant, and will receive special care in the prison.

"She had undergone a preliminary medical check-up earlier, which indicated the possibility of pregnancy. The ultrasound has now confirmed it," Senior Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said.

On March 4, Muskan and Sahil allegedly stabbed Saurabh to death and then chopped his body into pieces, kept them in a plastic drum, and then filled the same with cement, before they went on their vacation. The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested on March 19.

Saurabh's Family Demands DNA Test

Saurabh's brother, Rahul Rajput, says the police should get the DNA test of the child done through a legal process to determine paternity. "It should be clear who the real father of the child is. If it is Saurabh's, the family will raise him. If this child is Sahil's, then we have no concern," he said.

Hides Her Face

On Friday at around 11.45 am, Muskan, with her face and head covered with a red scarf, was brought to the medical college from Meerut jail in a van. A pharmacist from the jail was also present in the van. As she got off, Muskan buzzed through a crowd of police, media and other people, and went straight to the gynecology department in police custody, where a doctor carried out the ultrasound. She was taken back to the jail after the examination at around 1.30 pm. Officials also confirmed that no family members have visited her in jail so far.

