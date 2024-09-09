Meerut Metro Likely To Be Operational By 2025: NCRTC Official

New Delhi: The Meerut Metro project is progressing at a rapid pace and it is likely to be made operational by 2025, as construction work is being done in full swing, a senior National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) official said on Monday.

Giving details about the Meerut Metro, Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of NCRTC, said, "The Meerut Metro project is progressing at a rapid pace, and we are confident of delivering the project for the people of the region as per schedule."

The construction of this corridor is progressing and all the stations have started taking shape. Underground tunnel construction has been completed, and finishing works are being done at all the underground stations.

"Track laying activities are currently in progress on already completed tunnels and viaducts. Out of the 18 km long elevated section, viaduct construction is almost completed till Modipuram station," the top NCRTC official pointed out.

According to NCRTC officials, once the Meerut Metro starts fully operational, it will improve the city's transportation, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and overall quality of life.

"By providing a modern, reliable, and fast transit system, it will reduce travel time, alleviate traffic congestion, and foster economic growth in the connecting areas," they added.

The Meerut Metro corridor spans 23 km with 13 stations including 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections. Nine stations are elevated, three are underground, and one station (depot station) will be at grade. This 23 km distance will be covered by the modern train sets within 30 minutes. The stations are Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahampuri, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, and Modipuram, these all are elevated, and Meerut Central, Bhaisali and Begumpul are underground, and Modipuram Depot is at grade.

The NCRTC has focused on understanding the commuter needs in detail and customised the features of this new-age transit mode, to ensure utmost comfort and efficient journeys for the people, Goel stated.

In an innovative approach, the Meerut Metro will operate on the same RRTS infrastructure from Meerut South to Modipuram. This integration is vital for providing a seamless new-age public transit mode for the people of western Uttar Pradesh. At four of these stations, commuters will be able to switch to Namo Bharat train services and vice versa. These stations will be Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.