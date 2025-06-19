Meerut Girl Ends Life After Beau Attempts Self-Immolation

Meerut: A girl has died by suicide in Fazalpur under the Kankarkheda Police Station in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh after her liver attempted self-immolation. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

It is learnt that the victim, Shivani (24), and her lover, Praveen, a resident of Anoopnagar Fazalpur of Meerut, were in an affair for a long time. Both were pursuing undergraduate degrees. They used to meet secretly. On Wednesday, the duo was spotted by Shivani's brother, which led to a scuffle between the two families, who restricted them from meeting further. After the incident, Praveen poured thinner on himself and set himself afire. When Shivani came to know about this, she ended her life by hanging.

Police and forensic team members reached the spot to collect samples. The body has been sent for autopsy. A complaint of honour killing has been lodged by Praveen's family against the family of the victim at Kankarkheda Police Station. In retaliation, Shivani's family has also levelled serious allegations against the family of Praveen.

Meerut SP Ayush Vikram Singh said, "The youth set himself afire after pouring thinner on himself. He has been admitted to the hospital and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, a young girl, Shivani, committed suicide by hanging herself at home. The matter is being investigated."

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.