Meerut Doctors Duped Of Rs 3.5 Crore With Lure Of Investment In English Film Co

Meerut: Two doctors based out of Meerut were duped of Rs about 3.5 crore by a city couple on the pretext of investing in an English film company.

Based on their complaints, a case of fraud has been registered against Atul Saxena, resident of Saraswati Vihar Rohta Road, his wife Rachna Verma and daughters. The doctors — Suraksha Bansal and Atul Gupta — were lured by the Saxenas with higher returns.

Bansal, a resident of Kirti Palace, provided evidence to the police of the duping of Rs 3.8 crore, while Gupta lost Rs 49.17 lakh.

Shilesh Kumar, in-charge of Medical Police Station, said, "Both the doctors had given a fraud complaint. On the orders of higher officials, a case of fraud has been registered against Atul Saxena, resident of Saraswati Vihar Rohta Road, his wife Rachna Verma and daughters. The Saxena family said the alleged English company, RPC, has been working continuously in the field of film production and promotion since 1974."

It was learnt that the company started working in India after registration. It accepts security deposits from people for one year and returns a huge amount as incentives for watching and submitting some movie clips every day.

"A complaint was made to the senior superintendent of police by both doctors. The Medical Police Station has filed a fraud report against the accused on the instruction of the SSP. The matter is being taken seriously, and an investigation is being carried out," city SP Ayush Vikram Singh said.