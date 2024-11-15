ETV Bharat / bharat

Meerut Police Suspends Two Constables For Issuing Fake Passports To Lawrence Bishnoi's Henchmen

Two constables have been suspended for their involvement in issuing fake passports to two henchmen of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi without physical verification.

Two constables in Meerut have been suspended for their involvement in issuing fake passports to two henchmen of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (ETV Bharat)
Meerut: Two constables in Meerut have been suspended for their involvement in issuing fake passports to two henchmen of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The suspensions come after a thorough investigation revealed that the constables were negligent in their official duties, leading to the issuance of passports under fraudulent circumstances, said the police.

The incident came to light when two associates of Bishnoi, Rahul Kumar and Mahendra Kumar, fled to Dubai using fake documents, the police pointed out. The duo had been involved in extortion activities, demanding crores of rupees, and were being pursued by the Bikaner Crime Branch. To evade arrest, they used forged documents, including passports, obtained through a cyber café operator, Raju Vaidya, based in Meerut's Kankarkheda area, the police said.

According to the police, Raju, who had deep connections with the Ghaziabad passport office, had prepared fake documents, including Aadhaar cards, using a fabricated address in Shraddhapuri, Kankarkheda. Both accused henchmen stayed in Meerut for seven days in April, during which Raju arranged for the creation of their fake identities, the police found out. He then applied for passports, which were quickly processed and issued after the Kankarkheda police reportedly failed to conduct proper on-the-ground verification.

Following the issuance of the passports, the criminals fled to Dubai. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the address used for the passport applications did not exist. Additionally, it was revealed that the Kankarkheda police, tasked with verifying the documents, did not visit the address for physical verification, instead submitting a report without any investigation.

As a result, two constables--Sandesh Sharma and Dheeraj--were found guilty of gross negligence in the process and have been suspended. SSP Dr Vipin Tada confirmed the suspensions and stated that further action would be taken. Additionally, an investigation was going on to track other individuals linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, who may have fled abroad using similar fraudulent methods.

