Medics Start Sit-In On Kolkata Road After Lathi-Charge By Police

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors on Friday evening began a sit-in on a road in central Kolkata's Dharmatala area alleging that the police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar hospital. Following their demonstration, traffic movement was disrupted in the heart of the city, police said.

"Two of our colleagues waiting near a road (in Dhrmatala) for us were beaten up by the police. We do not know the reason. We were conducting a peaceful rally here and had permission to hold a press conference here. We protest this attitude of the policemen. Police have to apologise, else we will continue with our demonstration," one of the junior doctors said.

It had earlier been expected that the medics would announce ending their cease work' which began on October 1 in a press conference in Dharmatala where their rally would culminate. "We are trying to talk to the doctors and see how the issue can be resolved," a senior police officer told PTI when contacted.