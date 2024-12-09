Medical Student Tuition Fee Issue: Madras High Court Refuses To Interfere With NIA Order

Chennai (Tamilnadu): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had issued an order freezing the amount of tuition fee paid to a medical student studying in a private medical college in Chennai, claiming that the tuition fee was paid from a Maoist organization operating in Jharkhand.

A case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the medical student concerned against this order. The case came up for hearing today before a bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and Jyothiraman.

At that time, it was reported from the student’s side that the college administration was refusing to issue a certificate to the petitioner, who is a top five student, as the tuition fee was frozen and the NIA had summoned her to appear for investigation in this matter.

The judges, who refused to accept the petitioner's argument, said that they could not interfere with the order issued by the NIA. They also said that they could appear in person before the NIA summons and provide a proper explanation and request the lifting of the freeze on tuition fees.

Following that, what guarantee is there that a student who studies well will not join a terrorist organization in the future? the judges questioned and said that in countries like Jordan, only those who study well join ISIS organizations.

The High Court ordered the case to be dismissed.