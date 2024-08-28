Medical Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Maulana Azad Medical College In Delhi

New Delhi: Amid uproar over the recent rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, a first year MD student at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in Delhi allegedly died by suicide, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, 30-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana was found hanging from the fan in the college hostel late Tuesday evening.

Police have not found any suicide note from the spot. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was suffering from mental disorder and was undergoing treatment for the same. Police have sent the body for post-mortem while further proceedings into the incident are going on.

According to a police officer, Amit's uncle used to come to meet him in the hostel every evening. Like every day, on Tuesday evening also he reached Amit's hostel to meet him. When the door did not open even after knocking for a long time, he broke the door along with the hostel inmates. After breaking the door open, Amit was found hanging from the fan. Amit's uncle immediately called the police and informed them about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot.

In another incident of suicide by a doctor, a 26-year-old newly married doctor allegedly ended her life after allegedly facing harassment from her husband in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Pratiksha Bhusare, who got married five months ago and recently joined one of the leading private hospitals in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a medical officer, hanged herself to a ceiling fan in her home on Sunday.

Bhusare reportedly left behind a seven-page note accusing her husband of harassment and blaming him for the extreme step.

An FIR was registered at the Cidco police station against the suspect husband for dowry death and abetment to suicide on a complaint of the doctor's family.

Earlier, a case of doctor's suicide came to light in AIIMS, Delhi, one of the biggest hospitals in the country. It is being told that the doctor died by suicide by taking an overdose of drugs. The 34-year-old deceased doctor was a neurosurgeon and was reportedly embroiled in a dispute with his wife, due to which he was suffering from depression for some time. The doctor was also undergoing treatment for depression.

A nursing student also died under suspicious circumstances in New Ashok Nagar area of East Delhi whose body was recovered from the PG. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Nikita, daughter of Davinder Singh. Nikita was originally from Gali No. 2, Gol Pahariya, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh). Police said that initial investigation revealed that Nikita died by suicide by injecting poison through a drip.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

