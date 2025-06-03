ETV Bharat / bharat

Medical Representatives Banned From Meeting Doctors In Central Government Hospitals

Authorities at central government-run hospitals across the country have been ordered to not permit any medical representatives in the hospital premises.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST

New Delhi: Medical representatives have been prohibited from meeting doctors in central government hospitals to safeguard patients' interests and maintain ethical standards.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed all central government-run hospitals not to permit medical representatives on the hospital premises.

"This is in reference to the earlier instructions regarding not permitting entry of Medical Representative in hospital premises. In this regard it is once again instructed that the medical representatives should not be permitted on the hospital premises. The head of the institutions shall give necessary strict directions in the matter to all officials," an order issued on May 28 stated.

The order stated that medical representatives may be requested to share recent advances regarding any treatment, investigation or procedure by email or other digital media. "It is requested to take necessary action in the matter and action taken report may be furnished to this directorate," the directive said.

"The move is aimed at preventing medical representatives from unduly influencing doctors inside hospital complexes into prescribing medicines promoted by their companies," an official source said.

