Medical officer, his nurse wife booked for amassing 'disproportionate assets'

Thane (Maharashtra): A case has been registered against a medical officer and his wife posted at a government hospital for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused were identified as Dr Vijay Eknath Gavli (57), who is currently serving as a medical officer at the Sub Divisional Hospital at Panvel, and his wife Varsha (54), employed as a staff Nurse with the Sub-district Hospital at Pen (both in Raigad district), an ACB release said. During their government service, the couple misused their position and collected disproportionate wealth, it said.

On September 19, 2018, an offence of demand and acceptance of a bribe was registered against the doctor, it said. Following that, an inquiry was conducted into the income of the family members for the period from January 2008 to September 2018, and it was found that the couple had collected wealth to the tune of Rs 1,52,40,530 which was more than their known sources of income and hence a case was registered against them, the ACB said.

Based on the complaint filed by the ACB, the couple was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Pen police station on Wednesday, the agency added.