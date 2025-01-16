ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA's Big Announcement: NEET-UG 2025 Will Be Held In Offline Pen-And-Paper Mode On A Single Day

Kota/New Delhi: In a major update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday that the NEET-UG 2025 examination will be held offline in pen-and-paper format instead of a computer-based test (CBT). The exam will be held in a single shift and on a single day.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in medical institutions, will continue in pen and paper mode, wherein students will have to solve multiple questions in the OMR sheet provided.

NTA, the exam conducting body, released an official notification in this regard on Wednesday, ending speculations about a potential change in the exam pattern to CBT mode.

"As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET-UG has to be conducted as a common and uniform test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act," the Agency said in the notification.

Parijat Mishra, career counseling expert of a private coaching institute in Kota, said that earlier it was being discussed about possibility of change in the exam pattern to hybrid or CBT mode. The panel constituted for ensuring transparency of NEET had also recommended the same, but NTA's notification has put an end to all such speculations.