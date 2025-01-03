ETV Bharat / bharat

'Medical Seats Cannot Remain Vacant,' SC Tells Centre To Hold Talks With Stakeholders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that seats in medical courses cannot remain vacant and asked the Central government to hold a meeting with the relevant stakeholders and examine the recommendations of a committee appointed in connection with the issue.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan. During the hearing, the bench observed that “seats also cannot go vacant”. The Central government’s counsel contended that the committee was constituted comprising the stakeholders and it had given its recommendations on the issue. The counsel said it would be appropriate if the Centre held a meeting with the stakeholders and came out with a concrete proposal.

The apex court directed for the meeting to be held by the Centre and for the needful to be done within three months. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in April 2025.