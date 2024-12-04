Meerut: Saudi Arabia Court Awards Death Penalty To Youth In Drug Smuggling Case

Meerut: The Meerut Police, through Interpol, came to know about the death sentence awarded to a local youth, Zaid (35), by the Makkah Criminal Court in Saudi Arabia, pronouncing the verdict in a drug smuggling case. Zaid, who went to the Middle East, has been incarcerated since January 15, 2023.

On the instructions of Meerut SSP Vipin Tada, Mundali Police Station in-charge Saumya sent a written notice to Zaid's family to apprise them of the update. Later, the family left for Delhi to get complete information. Apart from Zaid's parents, the family has seven brothers and two sisters. Zaid is the second among them while the eldest brother, Monu, also works in Saudi Arabia.

According to the family, Zaid went to Saudi Arabia about six years ago for a driving job. But he shifted to another company for better wages. A few months into the new job, his car met with an accident, forcing the owner of the company to file a case against Zaid to recover the cost. Zaid left the company to skip the payment.

He negotiated another job with a policeman in Saudi Arabia to drive his vehicle. After a few days, Zaid was arrested and put in Jeddah Central Jail Sumesi Jeddah on charges of drug recovery. Since then, Zaid is in jail.

Tada said as per Interpol, Zaid, son of Zubair, has been sentenced to death by the Criminal Court of Mecca, Saudi Arabia in the case of drug trafficking. The communique, received by Meerut DM Deepak Meena, was shared by the Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia. It mentions that if the family wants to file a mercy petition before the concerned court regarding this death penalty, they can do so.

Many countries including Saudi Arabia have strict anti-drug trafficking laws with maximum punishment leading up to the death penalty. Aside from Saudi, Singapore, China, Vietnam, and Iran also follow the death sentence.