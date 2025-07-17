Meat Shops Not Allowed Within 100 Metres Of Schools, Religious Places In Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee has barred meat shops within 100 metres of schools and religious sites, while clearing several key proposals, including a road maintenance plan and a dung processing plant at the Ghazipur abattoir.
In the Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday, Chairperson Satya Sharma directed that "illegal or unlicensed" shops selling mutton and chicken "must be sealed immediately".
Earlier this month, Delhi’s Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra had announced that all meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra route in the national capital will be shut during the Sawan month to respect the religious sentiments of kanwariyas, who pass through Delhi during the annual pilgrimage. The Kanwar Yatra 2025 began July 11 and will conclude on July 23.
Meanwhile the MCD standing committee in the meeting unanimously passed the "One Road-One Day" scheme that will be implemented from September 1. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission, it involves a complete overhaul, including cleaning, tree pruning, footpath repair, streetlight restoration, and encroachment removal, of one major road in each MCD zone every day. The goal is to visibly improve the city’s roads before October 2, the Swachh Bharat anniversary.
During the meeting, councillors demanded that each zone must have a dog shelter to address the growing concern over stray dogs. They said a policy for better stray dog management is currently being formulated and it was discussed in the meeting.
The committee also approved the construction of an automated multilevel puzzle parking facility at Bharat Darshan Park, Punjabi Bagh. The facility, equipped with smart technology, aims to ease traffic congestion and provide structured parking for visitors at the high-footfall destination.
The committee gave the green light to set up an ingesta and dung Processing plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse with Sharma calling it a "significant step towards cleanliness and environmental sustainability, especially in East Delhi." A proposal to improve waste collection and strengthen sanitation efforts in the Central Zone was also passed during the meeting.
The issue of MCD stepping up preventive measures amid rising cases of waterborne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, was discussed during the meeting. From January 1 to June 30 this year, 313 cases of dengue, 284 of chikungunya, and 6,637 of malaria were reported, according to official data.
During the same period last year, 11 deaths were recorded due to these diseases while the city had registered 893 cases of malaria, 6,637 of dengue, and 313 of chikungunya. The civic body has identified these as seasonal, waterborne diseases and is prioritising prevention.
