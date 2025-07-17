ETV Bharat / bharat

Meat Shops Not Allowed Within 100 Metres Of Schools, Religious Places In Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee has barred meat shops within 100 metres of schools and religious sites, while clearing several key proposals, including a road maintenance plan and a dung processing plant at the Ghazipur abattoir.

In the Standing Committee meeting held on Wednesday, Chairperson Satya Sharma directed that "illegal or unlicensed" shops selling mutton and chicken "must be sealed immediately".

Earlier this month, Delhi’s Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra had announced that all meat shops along the Kanwar Yatra route in the national capital will be shut during the Sawan month to respect the religious sentiments of kanwariyas, who pass through Delhi during the annual pilgrimage. The Kanwar Yatra 2025 began July 11 and will conclude on July 23.

Meanwhile the MCD standing committee in the meeting unanimously passed the "One Road-One Day" scheme that will be implemented from September 1. Inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission, it involves a complete overhaul, including cleaning, tree pruning, footpath repair, streetlight restoration, and encroachment removal, of one major road in each MCD zone every day. The goal is to visibly improve the city’s roads before October 2, the Swachh Bharat anniversary.

During the meeting, councillors demanded that each zone must have a dog shelter to address the growing concern over stray dogs. They said a policy for better stray dog management is currently being formulated and it was discussed in the meeting.