MEA Summons Sri Lankan High Commissioner In Delhi, Lodges Protest Over Death Of Indian Fisherman

New Delhi: India has summoned the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in New Delhi and lodged a protest over an incident involving death of an Indian fisherman at Katchatheevu island.
The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned on Thursday morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was logged over an incident involving loss of an Indian fisherman in Katchatheevu island.
"We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today", the Ministry of External affairs said today.
A collision was reported early Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.
Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one unfortunately lost his life and another is missing. Two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai. A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman.
It is pertinent to note that Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Government of India has always emphasized the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner.
Existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence or resort to the use of force.
Government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen. Issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with the Sri Lankan leadership, MEA said.
The issue between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen primarily revolves around maritime boundary disputes and fishing rights in the Palk Bay region, which lies between the two countries. Indian fishermen, primarily from the Tamil Nadu region, often cross into Sri Lankan waters to fish, which leads to tensions and confrontations with Sri Lankan authorities.
The prolonged dispute over fishing rights around Kachchatheevu Island in Palk Bay has been a source of tension between India and Sri Lanka for many years now.
The disagreement between both parties arose after signing two agreements in 1974 and 1976 on the maritime boundaries. According to the 1974 Indo-Lanka Maritime Agreement, the Indian Government ceded Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka. However, Indian fishermen have been crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) unintentionally and have sometimes been apprehended or faced unfortunate consequences from the Sri Lankan authorities.