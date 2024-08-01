ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Summons Sri Lankan High Commissioner In Delhi, Lodges Protest Over Death Of Indian Fisherman

New Delhi: India has summoned the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in New Delhi and lodged a protest over an incident involving death of an Indian fisherman at Katchatheevu island.

The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned on Thursday morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was logged over an incident involving loss of an Indian fisherman in Katchatheevu island.

"We expressed our shock and anguish at the unfortunate loss of life. Our High Commissioner in Colombo will also be raising the matter with the Sri Lankan government later today", the Ministry of External affairs said today.

A collision was reported early Thursday morning between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one unfortunately lost his life and another is missing. Two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai. A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman.

It is pertinent to note that Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have been instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.