Our Position Consistent, Dialogue And Diplomacy Way Forward: India On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: In the backdrop of the US-Russia talks held in Riyadh, India said on Friday that its position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict is "consistent" and New Delhi maintains that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. Top officials from Washington and Moscow met in the Saudi capital recently to discuss ways to bring an end to the prolonged conflict that began in February 2022.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at his weekly briefing about India's position on the conflict amid the changing global political dynamics. "Our position on this particular issue is very clear. We have maintained consistently that we want both parties involved to resort to dialogue and diplomacy and take this process forward," Jaiswal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was addressing a press conference in Washington recently, yet again made it clear that this is not an era of war, and that there is no solution for any conflict on the battlefield, the MEA spokesperson said.

"So, our position has been consistent that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward," Jaiswal said, when asked if India has re-calibrated its position. After his wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Modi had said India has not been neutral on the war and that it is on the side of peace.

Modi also welcomed Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine. During the briefing, Jaiswal was also asked for the MEA's response on recent reports alleging sexual assault of a minor by a Kenyan student here.

"We have requested the Kenyan government to waive diplomatic immunity of the person concerned, so that the investigation in the matter can go forward. We are pursuing this matter with the Kenyan government," he said. Jaiswal was also asked whether the GE F404 engine delivery issue was taken up during PM Modi's US visit.

"The delayed delivery of GE engines was taken up during Prime Minister's visit. We remain engaged with the US side on all aspects relating to contracted defence articles, including their timely delivery.

"The two sides have also agreed to conclude a new 10-year framework for the US-India major defence partnership in the 21st century. This was also reflected in the joint statement. So yes, to answer your question, this particular issue was discussed during the prime minister's visit."

On a query on F-35 jets, the MEA spokesperson said, "The India-US joint statement mentions that the US side is reviewing its policy on releasing fifth generation fighters to India."

"President Trump also made a reference to F-35 aircraft during the press conference. No formal acquisition process for a fifth-generation fighter has been initiated as yet at our end," he said.