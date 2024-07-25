ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Slams Kerala Govt Over Appointment Of Secy For External Cooperation

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday slammed the Kerala government, saying states should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction.

The reaction comes after the Kerala government issued an order on July 15 giving Vasuki, Secretary, Labour and Skills Department, the additional charge of matters pertaining to External Cooperation.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Constitution of India under the 7th Schedule list 1- Union list, item 10, clearly specifies that foreign affairs and all matters which bring the Union into relation with any foreign country, are the sole prerogative of the Union Government. It is not a concurrent subject and not a state subject. Our position is that state governments should not intrude into matters that are beyond their constitutional jurisdiction".

Appointment of the Foreign Secretary by the Kerala government has irked both BJP and Congress and stirred a controversy in the political arena. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, BJP member PP Chaudhary said that the appointment of an IAS officer as foreign secretary by the Kerala government was unconstitutional and an encroachment on the responsibilities of the Centre. He went on to say that it was a blatant outreach by the Kerala govt.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), K Surendran, BJP President Kerala, said the move was unconstitutional and questioned if Vijayan wanted to establish a separate nation in Kerala. "The appointment of an IAS officer as Foreign Secretary in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant outreach and a violation of the Union list of our constitution. The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM Vijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has called the move by the Kerala government as fairly unusual. He said that it is entirely appropriate for state governments to work without embassies abroad for matter involving their residents.