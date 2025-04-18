ETV Bharat / bharat

Dhaka's Certain Measures Led To India's Withdrawal Of Transhipment Facility For Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi: India on Thursday said its decision to withdraw the transhipment facility for Bangladeshi exports to third countries was in response to certain measures initiated by Dhaka that impacted bilateral trade.

Though New Delhi did not elaborate on the steps by Dhaka, it is learnt the decision by Bangladesh's interim government to halt import of Indian yarn and closure of three land ports triggered the Indian response on the transhipment facility.

"We stand for a democratic, for an inclusive, and for a prosperous Bangladesh. As far as trade issues are concerned, last week we had made an announcement regarding trans-shipment facility," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We had taken that measure because of the congestion that we see on our Ports and our Airports. But I would also remind you, please do have a look at the developments that have happened on the Bangladeshi side prior to us announcing these measures," he said.

The spokesperson was responding to question on India-Bangladesh trade ties at his weekly media briefing.

Last week, India announced withdrawing the transhipment facility it extended to Bangladesh for exports to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries through its ports and airports. The Indian side cited congestion at airports and ports as the reason for the move.