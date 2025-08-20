ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Refutes Bangladesh Claim Of Awami League Offices Indulging In Anti-Bangladesh Activities In India

The Indian Govt said it is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in the country.

Hours after Bangladesh's interim administration contended that the opening of Awami League offices in India poses a risk to relations between the two nations, the Government of India stated it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by members of the party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Hours after Bangladesh's interim administration contended that the opening of Awami League offices in India poses a risk to relations between the two nations, the Government of India stated it was not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities in the country by members of the party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Taking to X, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to the accusation by saying that the Indian government “is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Indian government also does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil, he said.

“The press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” Jaiswal said, recalling New Delhi’s call for the holding of free and fair elections in the neighbouring country.

“India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” he said.

The development reflected the strain in bilateral ties since the interim government led by Muhammed Yunus took office last year. The two sides have clashed repeatedly over the caretaker administration's handling of attacks on Bangladesh’s Hindus and other minorities. India has also imposed trade restrictions on Bangladeshi exports via land border posts that officials said were a response to non-tariff barriers erected by Dhaka.

