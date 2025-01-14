ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Serving In Russian Army Dies, Another Injured; MEA Takes Up Matter with Moscow

New Delhi: An Indian national recruited by the Russian military has been killed and another has sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. New Delhi has taken up this matter strongly with Moscow.

Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated to Russia its demand for an early discharge of the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added.