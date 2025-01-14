ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian National Serving In Russian Army Dies, Another Injured; MEA Takes Up Matter with Moscow

Following the death of an injured Indian national in Ukraine, India urges Russia for the immediate repatriation of the deceased and injured.

Following the death of an injured Indian national in Ukraine, India urges Russia for the immediate repatriation of the deceased and injured.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 14, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Updated : Jan 14, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

New Delhi: An Indian national recruited by the Russian military has been killed and another has sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. New Delhi has taken up this matter strongly with Moscow.

Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated to Russia its demand for an early discharge of the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the two Indians and all possible assistance is being extended.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for an early transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.

"We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he said.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi today," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said India has also reiterated its demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in Russian military.

New Delhi: An Indian national recruited by the Russian military has been killed and another has sustained injuries in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. New Delhi has taken up this matter strongly with Moscow.

Following the death of the Indian national from Kerala, India has reiterated to Russia its demand for an early discharge of the Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added.

Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families of the two Indians and all possible assistance is being extended.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for an early transportation of the mortal remains to India," Jaiswal said.

"We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he said.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi today," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said India has also reiterated its demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals in Russian military.

Last Updated : Jan 14, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEA ON INDIAN DEATH IN RUSSIAINDIAN IN RUSSIAN MILITARYINDIAN IN RUSSIAN MILITARY DIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.