We Are In Touch With US Authorities To Clarify Issues: MEA On Sanctions On Indian Entities

New Delhi: In the wake of the US imposing sanctions on several individuals and entities, including from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base, the MEA Saturday said New Delhi is in touch with Washington to clarify issues.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during his weekly briefing, also said, its understanding is that the sanctioned transactions and companies are "not in violation of Indian laws".

"India has a robust legal and regulatory framework on strategic trade and non-proliferation controls. We are also a member of three key multilateral non-proliferation export control regimes -- the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group and the Missile Technology and Control Regime, and have been effectively implementing relevant UNSC sanctions and UNSC Resolution 1540 on non-proliferation," he added.

However, in keeping with India's established non-proliferation credentials, "we are working with all relevant departments and agencies" to sensitise Indian companies on applicable export control provisions and also inform them on new measures being implemented that could impact Indian companies in certain circumstances, he said.

The MEA spokesperson also said that regular strategic trade, export control outreach events for Indian industry and stakeholders are being carried out by agencies of the government of India.

The US has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 from India, for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial base.

The US Department of Treasury said in a statement on Thursday that companies from China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkiye have also been slapped with sanctions for supplying Russia with advanced technology and equipment that it desperately needs to support its war machine.