ETV Bharat / bharat

Deeply Concerned, Urged Both Sides To Avoid Escalatory Steps: India On Iran-Israel Situation

MEA Randhir Jaiswal on Friday urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation. New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories. The MEA stated that tensions between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran. "We are deeply concerned about the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement.

As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps". The MEA said "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues".

India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support". "Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said.

New Delhi: India on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation. New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said all Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories. The MEA stated that tensions between Iran and Israel escalated.

According to international reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran. "We are deeply concerned about the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the MEA said in the statement.

As the situation in West Asia escalated, India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps". The MEA said "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues".

India asserted that it enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and "stands ready to extend all possible support". "Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEAMEA SPOKESPERSON RANDHIR JAISWALIRAN AND ISRAEL TENSIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.