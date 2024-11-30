ETV Bharat / bharat

Unfortunate: MEA On Rahul Gandhi's 'Memory Loss' Remarks At Biden, Modi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Gandhi's remarks as "unfortunate" and that they do not represent the position of the Government of India.

Unfortunate: MEA On Rahul Gandhi's 'Memory Loss' Remarks At Biden, Modi
File Image of Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
By PTI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported reference to loss of memory of outgoing US President Joe Biden while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described Gandhi's remarks as "unfortunate" and that they do not represent the position of the Government of India.

"India shares a multifaceted partnership with the United States and this partnership has been built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides," he said.

"We see such reports or remarks as unfortunate, and they're not in keeping with warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the government of India," Jaiswal said.

He made the remarks at his weekly media briefing while responding to a question on Gandhi's comments.

At a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati on November 16, Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, reportedly said that PM Modi appeared to be suffering from "memory loss" just like outgoing US President Joe Biden.

