Nuclear Sabre-rattling Is Pakistan's Stock-in-trade: India On Pak Army Chief's Nuclear Threat

New Delhi: Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's "stock-in-trade", New Delhi said on Monday, in a strong response to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat directed at India from the US soil.

India said Munir's remarks reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in Pakistan where the military is "hand-in-glove" with terrorist groups.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and that it will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard national security.

It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country, the MEA said in an apparent message to the US.

In an address to Pakistani diaspora in Florida's Tampa, Munir reportedly made the nuclear threat in case his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.