MEA Issues Advisory Against Fake Job Offers From Iran

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory to Indian citizens after several job aspirants were lured to travel to Iran on false job promises and kidnapped by criminal gangs.

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers. “There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment,” an MEA statement said.

“Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” it added.

The ministry also cautioned that the agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment could be in connivance with criminal gangs.