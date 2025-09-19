ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Issues Advisory Against Fake Job Offers From Iran

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers.

MEA
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing, in New Delhi, on Friday. (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 10:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued an advisory to Indian citizens after several job aspirants were lured to travel to Iran on false job promises and kidnapped by criminal gangs.

The advisory cautioned Indian citizens to exercise “strictest vigilance” regarding job offers. “There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment,” an MEA statement said.

“Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” it added.

The ministry also cautioned that the agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment could be in connivance with criminal gangs.

“It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes. Any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs,” the MEA said.

"If someone claims you can get a job there without a work visa, it's likely a scam and could be dangerous," the Ministry said. Its officials urged everyone to double-check any overseas job offer involving Iran and put safety first, and not fall for risky shortcuts.

Also Read

End Practice Of Recruiting Indians Into Russian Military: India To Russia

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRAN FAKE JOBSMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRSMEA NEWSMEA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.