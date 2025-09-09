'Closely Monitoring... Deeply Saddened By Loss Of Young Lives In Nepal': India
Expressing grief, India asked its citizens living in Nepal to follow the curfew and instructions of the Nepali authorities while exercising caution.
New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal and expressed grief over the loss of many young lives after violent protests over a social media ban led by youths left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.
"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said, insisting for "restraint" while suggesting "dialogue" to address the issues.
"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the statement read.
India advised its citizens in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities, adding that the authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal.
Nepal Authorities on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in Kathmandu, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted. The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice, covering the entire capital city.
In a late-night development on Monday, Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.
The nation's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also stepped down from his post and submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the meeting.
