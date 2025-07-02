MEA Expresses Concern Over Abduction of Indians In Mali

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali.

The incident occurred on July 1 when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages. In a statement, the Ministry said, "It has come to the knowledge of the Government of India that many military and government installations at multiple locations of western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on July 1, 2025".

It said the Embassy of India in Bamako is in close and constant communication with the relevant authorities of the Government of Mali, local law enforcement agencies, as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory. The Mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals.

"The Government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the Government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals. Senior officials of the Ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals," the statement said.

It added that the safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains a matter of utmost priority for the Government of India. "The Ministry advises all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the Embassy of India in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance", it added.