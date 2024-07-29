ETV Bharat / bharat

MCD Fires Junior Engineer, Suspends Another Amid Police Probe into Corporation's Role in Delhi Coaching Centre Flooding

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has terminated a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer following the deaths of three IAS aspirants in a basement flooding incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle. The Delhi Police are probing the MCD's role in maintaining the the drainage system and issuing necessary clearance certificates.

Students protest outside RAU's IAS Study Circle (ANI)

New Delhi: In connection with the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants due to flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has terminated a junior engineer and suspended an assistant engineer. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar announced the action on Monday, emphasising the seriousness of the incident.

The basement of the coaching centre, used as a library, was inundated after heavy rains, resulting in the deaths of two female and one male aspirant, who drowned on Saturday evening.

Civic authorities also resorted to bulldozer action in Old Rajinder Nagar against encroachment that blocks drains and creates waterlogging. The action was prompted by the death of three students who drowned in the basement of a popular UPSC coaching centre here. The Delhi Police are investigating the role of MCD officials concerning the desilting of drains and the clearance certificate issued for the building. Reports suggest that the drainage system near the coaching centre was faulty, contributing to the accumulation of rainwater that flooded the basement.

Civic authorities resorted to bulldozer action in Old Rajinder Nagar on Monday. (ANI)

The police will be seeking detailed information from the MCD on their drainage maintenance and inspection records and may question officials about their oversight.

The coaching centre owner and coordinator have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide and other offences. They were sent to Tihar jail for 14 days of judicial custody. The police are also investigating complaints received a month prior, alleging that the basement was being used illegally.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya Yadav (25), Tanya Soni (25), and Nevin Delvin (24). The probe continues, with more individuals potentially facing legal action as the investigation unfolds.

