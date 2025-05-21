MCD Elections: AAP Deserters May Dent Party's Fortune In Three Zones

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for 12 ward committees and two permanent committee members on June 2. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has something to worry about as 15 of its councillors left the party to form Indraprastha Vikas Party.

This may dent the AAP's fortunes as experts believe it's likely to lose three of the five zones, as most of the deserters belonged to these zones. The party is now left with majorities in only Karol Bagh and City Sadar Paharganj Zones.

Meanwhile BJP, which won seven of 12 ward committees, is in a position to win 10 ward committees along with two permanent committees. Out of 18 permanent committee members, elections have been held for 15 posts so far. AAP had six members and the BJP has nine. Two permanent committee members of AAP were going to be elected from the ward committees. But the desertion of 15 councillors has dented the chances of AAP to be in the opposition and leaves it with the option of getting a chairman and a deputy chairman in the two ward committees.

The new front set up by former AAP councillors is going to be a vital factor in the elections, as their votes will decide chairmen and their deputies for the remaining wards. Following the split, the AAP is likely to suffer in the southern, western and Rohini zones.

"Among the deserters, three are from the southern zone, four from the western zone, one from the Rohini zone, two from the Narela zone, one from the Shahdara south zone and one from the Civil Lines zone. Of the remaining councillors in the southern zone, six are from the BJP, 10 from AAP and one from the Congress. If the councillors of the third front walk out, then the BJP will need three more councillors. In the last election, five AAP councillors from this zone rebelled and voted for the BJP candidate. Now, the BJP can not only win the chairman and deputy chairman posts, but can also win the vacant post of the permanent committee," Political analyst Hirendra Rathore said.

"Of the 25 councillors in the western zone, AAP is left with 11, BJP has eight, while four are from the third front. With the support of the third front, the BJP is in a position to win. For Rohini, AAP has 11 councillors left, BJP nine, one from Congress and one from the new front. If two councillors support the BJP, it can secure a formidable win," Rathore added.