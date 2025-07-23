MCC Releases Seat Matrix For First Round MBBS Counselling

Kota: The Medical Council Committee on Tuesday has released the seat matrix for the first round of MBBS counselling for admission to 22,347 medical colleges based on the NEET UG 2025 results. The choice filling has started from July 22.

The total number of seats is divided between 11,698 in government colleges and 10,649 seats in deemed universities or private colleges. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) offers 1,900 MBBS seats, apart from 179 seats by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry and Karaikal. The ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Haryana offers 446 MBBS seats. Under the 15 per cent admission quota, 8,159 seats are available in 383 government medical colleges and medical colleges affiliated to the Central University offer 1,014 seats.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra said, "MCC has released the MBBS and BDS seat matrix of All India Quota on its official portal on Tuesday night. The first round of the online counselling process has also been initiated. There are 9,415 MBBS seats in deemed universities, of which 1,234 seats are kept under the NRI quota. Medical colleges affiliated with the Central University include the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr RML Hospital, Benaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital."

Mishra said candidates can fill their choices till July 28 and lock them from 4-11:55 pm. If not done, the choice will be auto -locked at 11:55 pm. The seat allotment for the first round will be released on July 31, and candidates will be able to print out the online allotment letter of the allotted college, where they will have to appear with original documents between August 1 and 6.

Mishra said a candidate will have to furnish two sets of self-attested photocopies along with the original documents. Fees will also have to be deposited. "This is the first counselling round of MCC, with the option of free exit. The candidate will either have to accept the option of joining the allotted college in this round or abstain from reporting. If a candidate is satisfied with the college allotted to him in the first round and does not want to participate in further rounds, then the admission authority needs to be informed," he added.