MCC Lists 775 Medical Colleges For MBBS Counselling; Registration Begins From July 21

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released information about 775 medical colleges participating in the central counselling process for MBBS admissions this year. A total of 1,15,900 MBBS seats will be offered, including 2,182 seats at AIIMS institutions across the country.
The MBBS/BDS counselling under the 15% All India Quota will begin on July 21, with online registration starting Monday, while the choice-filling process begins on July 22.
Counselling Details Yet to Be Fully Released
Education expert Dev Sharma informed that while the MCC has not yet released the complete counselling brochure, it has published the list of participating medical colleges. This list includes details about the number of institutes, seat availability, and whether the colleges are government or private.
According to the MCC data, 432 government or government-society medical colleges will participate, offering 60,636 MBBS seats and 343 private or trust medical colleges will participate, offering 55,264 MBBS seats.
However, the seat matrix has not yet been released, so the institute-wise seat allotment under the 15% All India Quota is still awaited.
Important Note for AIIMS and JIPMER Aspirants
Education expert Dev Sharma also advised students to carefully check the eligibility conditions for admission to AIIMS and JIPMER, as these prestigious institutions have different criteria from other medical colleges.
A total of 12.36 lakh candidates have qualified in NEET UG 2025 and are eligible to participate in this counselling.
Discrepancy in Seat Numbers
According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) website, the total number of medical colleges is 780, and the MBBS seats are listed as 1,18,148. However, the MCC's current list for the first round mentions 775 medical colleges and 1,15,900 MBBS seats.
Several medical colleges in the MCC list, including Gayatri Vidya Parishad Visakhapatnam, Jawaharlal Medical College Belgaum, National Capital Region Institute Meerut, Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal, and Index Medical College Indore, have been marked with zero seats available for this round.
