MCC Lists 775 Medical Colleges For MBBS Counselling; Registration Begins From July 21

Candidates come out of an examination centre after appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). ( IANS )

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released information about 775 medical colleges participating in the central counselling process for MBBS admissions this year. A total of 1,15,900 MBBS seats will be offered, including 2,182 seats at AIIMS institutions across the country.

The MBBS/BDS counselling under the 15% All India Quota will begin on July 21, with online registration starting Monday, while the choice-filling process begins on July 22.

Counselling Details Yet to Be Fully Released

Education expert Dev Sharma informed that while the MCC has not yet released the complete counselling brochure, it has published the list of participating medical colleges. This list includes details about the number of institutes, seat availability, and whether the colleges are government or private.

According to the MCC data, 432 government or government-society medical colleges will participate, offering 60,636 MBBS seats and 343 private or trust medical colleges will participate, offering 55,264 MBBS seats.

However, the seat matrix has not yet been released, so the institute-wise seat allotment under the 15% All India Quota is still awaited.

Important Note for AIIMS and JIPMER Aspirants