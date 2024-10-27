ETV Bharat / bharat

Nine Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 2 Lakh Cr In Mcap As Markets Tumble

New Delhi: Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore from market valuation last week, in line with weak trends in equities, with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Reliance Industries (RIL) Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24 per cent.

"The dismal Q2 earnings so far have aggravated the investors' woes while persistent FII selling continued to create havoc in the market," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd., said.

From the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank emerged as the only winner. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever eroded by Rs 44,196 crore to nearly Rs 6 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries' valuation tumbled Rs 41,995 crore to nearly Rs 18 lakh crore. SBI plummeted by Rs 35,118 crore to nearly Rs seven lakh crore while Bharti Airtel tanked by Rs 24,109 crore to Rs 9.5 lakh crore.